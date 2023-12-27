Powerball jackpot jumps to $700 million ahead of drawing

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.

#BREAKING Tonight's #Powerball #jackpot has just been increased to an estimated $700 million. The draw happens at 7:59pm PT, and anyone who wants in must get their tickets by 7pm. #CALottery #CaliforniaEducationhttps://t.co/sj0YeXzkBo — CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) December 27, 2023

The notable rise is a $15 million increase over the previously reported total jackpot of $685 after nobody won Monday's drawing.

There have been 30 drawings since the last jackpot-winning ticket was sold, when the $1.75 billion prize went to an unknown person who purchased their ticket in Frazier Park.

One ticket matching five of the six numbers was sold in Anaheim, with the lucky winner's ticket bringing in an estimated $2,085,363. Four other tickets were also sold with five numbers, but each was missing the Powerball number.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, but the odds of scoring the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.