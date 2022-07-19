Power outage hits thousands of SoCal Edison customers in Santa Monica

Thousands of Southern California Edison customers in Santa Monica are without power Tuesday morning.

The utility says 20,000 customers have been left in the dark. The outage was first reported at about 6 a.m.

SoCal Edison says a crew is on the way to determine the cause of the outage, which occurred near their Santa Monica substation.

Santa Monica's Main Library, at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., has been impacted by the outage, and officials say they may not be be able to open at 10 a.m. as scheduled.

The Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd. is experiencing a power outage. There may be delays to the Library opening. We will update you here. Check the outage status at https://t.co/LNUHkGCo6C before coming to the Library. pic.twitter.com/8RzGLC2bdX — Santa Monica Public Library (@SantaMonicaLibr) July 19, 2022

A maintenance outage was scheduled for about 8 a.m., impacting 56 customers in the Ocean Park area, and it's unclear if that work is linked to the unplanned outage.

Santa Monica city officials did not release any statements about the outage, but did tweet out links to SCE's outage map and outaage report page.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.