Powdered Infant Formula Recall Expands After Cronobacter Infection May Have Contributed To Death Of Baby

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Contaminated powdered infant formula may have contributed to the death of a second baby, so federal officials have expanded its recall of formula produced at the Michigan facility of Abbott Nutrition, the makers of Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare.

The CDC announced on Monday another illness of Cronobacter sakazakii from exposure to powdered infant formula produced at Abbott Nutrition's Sturgis, Mich. facility – an infection that may have been a contributing cause of death for the child. The child who died was reported to have been fed Abbott Nutrition's Similac PM 60/40 product with lot code 27032K800 prior to infection, the FDA reported Monday.

The recalled formula was distributed in the U.S. and Israel and is a specialty product for certain infants who benefit from lowered mineral intake. The FDA and CDC's powdered infant formula was expanded to include Similac PM 60/40 with lot code 27032K80 (can) and 27032K800 (case).

It was not included in the recall announced two weeks ago. In the Feb. 17 recall, Abbott recalled its Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powder formulas with an expiration date of April 1 produced at the Sturgis, Mich. plant, where evidence of Cronobacter sakazakii was found in non-product areas. Evidence of Salmonella Newport was not found, the FDA said.

Liquid formulas and powder formulas produced at other facilities were not included in the recall.

A total of five children have been hospitalized after being exposed to the recalled formula -- four reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infections have been reported to the FDA and the CDC, and one complaint of a Salmonella Newport infection. At this time, Cronobacter may have contributed to death in two patients, the FDA said.

Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe sepsis or meningitis, with symptoms including poor feeding, irritability, temperature change, jaundice, grunting breaths, and abnormal movements. Cronobacter infection can also cause bowel damage and spread blood to other parts of the body. Such an infection is rare, but is of especially high risk for newborn infants.

Consumers should not use the recalled Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas, which can be identified by their 7-to-9-digit code and expiration date on the bottom of the package and include all of the following:

The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37

The code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2

The expiration date is 4-1-2022 or later.

Parents can also visit similacrecall.com to check if their product is part of the recall.