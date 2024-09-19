Methane leak causes evacuations in Ventura neighborhood

First responders evacuated a Ventura neighborhood on Thursday after hazmat teams detected a methane leak under the community.

"High levels of methane gas can reduce the amount of breathable air in the ambient environment and can lead to explosive conditions. Residents that live within the warning areas are asked to follow the instructions of public safety officials," authorities wrote in the emergency alert.

So far, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department has issued evacuation orders for the following residents:

All of Bayshore Avenue south of Coral

Seahorse Avenue west of Seaview, all of Bayshore south of Peninsula

Authorities issued a warning to residents along Pierpont between Greenock, Seaward, and Harbor. People living west of Pierpont, south of San Pedro and north of Greenock have been ordered to shelter in place.

The following roads have been closed:

Pierpont from Seaward to Greenock. Pierpont Elementary Parents will be allowed through to pick up their children.

Peninsula from Seahorse to Pierpont

Bayshore Avenue north of Peninsula and south to Coral

Clearview Avenue north of Peninsula

Administrators issued an early pickup request for students at Pierpont Elementary School. Students who cannot be picked up and need to stay at the school will be sheltering in place.

The department released an incident dashboard to track the latest updates.

Crews believe the methane gas originated in an underground storm drain or sewer pipeline system near the Pierpont community in Ventura.