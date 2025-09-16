Possible chance of showers, thunderstorms expected for parts of Southern California as moisture from Tropical Storm Mario increases

Parts of Southern California could experience possible showers and thunderstorms as moisture from Tropical Storm Mario increases over the region.

A KCAL News Next Weather alert will go into effect on Wednesday and last through Friday for all communities, as meteorologists warn about isolated thunderstorms. The alert has been issued to warn communities about the weather event that might impact their daily routines.

Temperatures throughout the Los Angeles and Orange County Metropolitan areas will remain in the 80s and 90s throughout the rest of the week. Moisture from the tropical storm is not expected to move into the area until later on Wednesday. The National Weather Service said the highest chance of showers will be on Thursday.

According to the NWS forecast, between Tuesday and Friday, Los Angeles is expected to get .70 inches of rain, Riverside .40 inches, Big Bear Lake .80 inches, Palm Dale .60 inches and Oxnard .80 inches.

Tropical Storm Mario is off the coast of Mexico and will make its way toward Baja California by Wednesday night. Weather officials said it is not expected to develop into anything stronger and will have wind speeds less than 40 mph.