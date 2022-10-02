Portion of 101 freeway in Encino to reopen Sunday after bridge demolition

A mile-long stretch of the 101 Freeway remains closed in both directions in Encino.

The closure along the thoroughfare between White Oak Avenue and Balboa Boulevard was expected to be lifted by 10 a.m. Sunday.

Overnight, Caltrans demolished an aging pedestrian bridge known as the Encino Bridge which was built in 1959.

Caltrans said it was deteriorating and no longer met the right height requirements for trucks.