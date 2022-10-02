Watch CBS News
Local News

Portion of 101 freeway in Encino to reopen Sunday after bridge demolition

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Portion of 101 freeway in Encino to reopen Sunday after bridge demolition
Portion of 101 freeway in Encino to reopen Sunday after bridge demolition 01:08

A mile-long stretch of the 101 Freeway remains closed in both directions in Encino. 

The closure along the thoroughfare between White Oak Avenue and Balboa Boulevard was expected to be lifted by 10 a.m. Sunday. 

Overnight, Caltrans demolished an aging pedestrian bridge known as the Encino Bridge which was built in 1959. 

Caltrans said it was deteriorating and no longer met the right height requirements for trucks. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 6:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.