Hit-and-run suspect flees from crash with LAPD patrol car in Porter Ranch

An alleged hit-and-run suspect fled from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department cruiser in Porter Ranch on Wednesday night.

It happened at around 10:40 p.m. near Chatsworth Street and Wilbur Avenue, LAPD officials told CBS Los Angeles.

They say that a white or silver sedan was driving southbound on Wilbur and hit the ajar door of the officer's patrol car.

LAPD officials said that the officer suffered minor injuries in the crash but that they were expected to be okay.

Police were in the area after learning of a different crash in the area, which involved a car that had somehow ended up on the sidewalk. With SkyCal on the scene, officers were spotted administering a sobriety test to someone.

No further details were provided.