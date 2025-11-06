Watch CBS News
Local News

Hit-and-run suspect flees from crash with LAPD patrol car in Porter Ranch

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

An alleged hit-and-run suspect fled from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department cruiser in Porter Ranch on Wednesday night. 

It happened at around 10:40 p.m. near Chatsworth Street and Wilbur Avenue, LAPD officials told CBS Los Angeles. 

They say that a white or silver sedan was driving southbound on Wilbur and hit the ajar door of the officer's patrol car. 

LAPD officials said that the officer suffered minor injuries in the crash but that they were expected to be okay. 

Police were in the area after learning of a different crash in the area, which involved a car that had somehow ended up on the sidewalk. With SkyCal on the scene, officers were spotted administering a sobriety test to someone. 

No further details were provided. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue