Ports, businesses in Southern California brace for the potential impacts of tariffs

Looking at the potential impacts tariffs could have on SoCal businesses

Looking at the potential impacts tariffs could have on SoCal businesses

Looking at the potential impacts tariffs could have on SoCal businesses

The goods movement industry is massive in Southern California and it's visible from the freeways and big rigs. Many families aren't just worried about prices going up they're worried about jobs in this industry being taken away.

A steady stream of box trucks on the 10 freeway takes imported goods to fulfillment centers in the Inland Empire, but on this April 2, which President Trump has declared "Liberation Day," some families aren't feeling so free about their spending.

Businesses and ports in Southern California are preparing for the impacts that potential tariffs could have on the price of their imports. Getty Images

"I think prices are already high and I think the tariffs will only add to them," said Eddie Vanlul, a shopper.

A major part of the region's economy is based on importing goods from countries like China. Between the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, 186,000 people work in international trade.

Chinese goods account for 39% of the imports at the Port of LA, 62% of the imports at the Port of Long Beach and 265,000 people work in logistics in the Inland Empire.

"People don't know what they can bet on and when you get that type of insecurity, that always has a negative effect on the economy," said Paul Granillo, president and CEO of Inland Empire Economic Partnership.

Granillo's company advocates for large employers in the region, and he said if higher prices triggered by tariffs curb consumer spending warehouse workers could eventually lose jobs.

"We'll see ultimately how we choose to buy will drive how many jobs we grow or lose," Granillo said.

The head of the Port of LA warns the tariffs will slow global trade and chip away at jobs, predicting imports could drop by 10% in the second half of 2025.

"Certainly, if we have reduced container volume and more specifically imports, be it from China or Southeast Asia, it would have an impact on jobs," said Mario Cordero, CEO of the Port of Long Beach.

Cordero said job security at the ports depends on how the tariffs play out over the next six months and he's not taking any immediate actions.

"There's no need to react right now in terms of imagining worst scenarios," Cordero said. "We need to give the administration some room to see if they can accomplish some of the objectives that are stated."