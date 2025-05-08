People across Los Angeles react to election of Pope Leo XIV as first American-born pontiff

After white smoke emerged from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican and Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the Catholic Church's new leader, people across Los Angeles celebrated the news of the first American-born pope.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who selected Leo XIV as his papal name, made his first public appearance from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica. The Chicago-born cardinal was greeted by crowds of people cheering and waving flags.

TOPSHOT - Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Francis Prevost arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025. Robert Francis Prevost was on Thursday elected the first pope from the United States, the Vatican announced. A moderate who was close to Pope Francis and spent years as a missionary in Peru, he becomes the Catholic Church's 267th pontiff, taking the papal name Leo XIV. ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

Cardinal electors gathered for the papal conclave to elect the 267th pontiff after the death of Pope Francis.

A group of people were gathered at St. Peter's Italian Church in downtown Los Angeles, preparing donations for a food drive, when they heard the news of Pope XIV.

"I'm excited because he's going to continue with the work that Pope Francis started. He looks like a lovable person," a woman at St. Peter's Italian Church in Los Angeles said. "The Church needs help and let's hope this pope can help us," the woman said.

Father Juan Ochoa of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles said he was in shock when they announced an American pope had been elected.

"It is completely unbelievable and I'm still trying to process, I'm still trying to digest what just took place," Ochoa said.

He said that people are rushing to find out who the pope is, but they will need to give him a chance to show the world who he is.

LMU Professor of Theology Dr. Cecelia Gonzalez Andrieu said that the selection of a new pope is not only important for Catholics across the world but non-believers as well.

Gov. Gavin Newsom congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election as the leader of the Catholic Church.

"In his first address, he reminded us that God loves each and every person. We trust that he will shepherd us through the best of the Church's teachings: to respect human dignity, care for the poor, and wish for the common good of us all," Newsom wrote in a statement.