Pomona pursuit suspect charged with murder after crash that killed pregnant woman, boyfriend

The pursuit driver who crashed and killed a 25-year-old pregnant woman and her boyfriend in Pomona on Wednesday night has been charged with murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Marshall Campbell Judson, 31, was arrested on Wednesday night after leading Pomona Police Department officers on a chase that started when they were called to the 400 block of E. 10th Street for reports of a domestic violence incident. When officers arrived and were speaking to the victim of the alleged crime, the suspect returned to the location in a truck and "intentionally struck a parked patrol vehicle" while he was "driving recklessly," according to police.

The chase continued for several minutes until Judon crashed into a Ford sedan near the intersection of Garey Avenue and County Road, killing both of the vehicle's occupants. They were later identified as 25-year-old Jennifer Alejandra Loera-Zarco, a pregnant woman, and her 26-year-old boyfriend, Marc Anthony Trejo Saldivar, according to the LA County DA's Office. They were both pronounced dead from blunt force trauma.

Marc Anthony Trejo-Saldivar and Jennifer Alejandra Loera-Zarco Tony Trejo

On Friday, prosecutors charged Judson with two counts of murder, three counts of fleeing a pursuing peace officer's motor vehicle causing death, one count of murder of a human fetus, one count of assault upon a peace officer or firefighter and one count of carrying a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint obtained by CBS LA.

Judson was ordered to remain behind bars in lieu of $4 million bail, according to Los Angeles County jail records.

Family members gathered at the spot of the fatal crash on Thursday to mourn their lost loved ones. They remembered both Loera-Zarco and Trejo Saldivar as talented artists who were excited to become parents.

""Oh man, they were super excited. I was excited watching them be excited, and it wasn't going to be my baby. I was going to be the grandfather," said Trejo-Saldivar's father, Tony Trejo.

Trejo said that the couple were expecting their baby "any day now" before the crash.