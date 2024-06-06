Pomona police open fire on man who shot at them, sheriff says

Pomona police opened fire on a man who allegedly shot at the officers while they were responding to a 911 call late Thursday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The officers were responding to the 1400 block of West 9th Street when the shooting occurred, police said. They were investigating a report of a person with a gun and entered a mobile home park, where they found a man armed with a gun, the LA County Sheriff's Department said. The man allegedly shot at the officers before they returned fire.

He was wounded and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, sheriff's officials said. No officers were injured in the shooting.

According to Pomona police, officers found a firearm at the scene.

A witness at the scene said he called 911 after hearing the sound of gunfire.

"We heard shots fired before we made the 911 call. We just thought he was mad at his girlfriend or something," the witness, Rene, said. "We ended up calling the cops and they got here pretty quick; it was like maybe two minutes."

Video shows the man shouting as officers arrive before several of them surround him, with the sound of gunshots heard in the background.

No other details have been released as law enforcement officials continue to investigate.