Man dies while trying to steal copper wire from Pomona construction site, police say

Police say that a man who was found dead at a construction site in Pomona over the weekend was killed while trying to steal copper wire.

Residents in the surrounding area said they could hear the explosion just moments before thousands of homes lost power on Sunday at around 2 p.m.

"Shut the whole block down, turn off the power for everybody," said Mykil Walker, who lives across the street from where the explosion happened.

He was one of the first people who rushed to the area to try and help. When he got there, a female began begging him to try and save the man, who police say electrocuted himself.

"She just kept saying, 'Help us,' and I was like, 'What am I supposed to do?,'" Walker recalled, saying that he could hear the electricity in the wires.

Another neighbor, Nidia Martinez, also ran to the scene to try and help.

"The girl that was with him was asking for help," Martinez said. "Nobody could help and you see the firefighters. There's nothing they could do."

Police say that the man wasn't a worker, but that he was instead stealing copper wire from the vacant strip mall that was in the process of being demolished.

Frederico Velarde is a construction worker, part of a crew that was just wrapping up work for the day on Sunday when the explosion happened.

"We've been having problems since we started the job," Velarde said. "Obviously, we kick them out for security reasons and safety reasons. They just keep coming back."

He says that the man was cutting cable underground that was still live, and that he was part of a larger group of transients who had been living on the property. Despite numerous warnings about the wiring, Velarde said that they just kept returning to the site and stealing more.

"They cut the power to above ground, but usually underground is still live," he said.

Police say that nearly 2,500 people lost power for several hours on Sunday. They haven't yet identified the man who was killed in the incident.