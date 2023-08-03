Pomona College Academy for Youth Success empowers underprivileged students

Pomona College give high schoolers chance to take classes, live on campus as part of youth program

A unique program, hosted by Pomona College, is providing underprivileged students the unique opportunity to get an early taste of the college life, offering classes and even lodging for a month over summer.

The Pomona College Academy for Youth Success, or PAYS, is described by former students as a life-changing program. The selective program reaches out to low-income areas throughout Southern California to provide them the chance at experiencing higher education, while still in high school.

"I didn't realize what a turning point that would be for me in my life," said Cesar Meza, a former Fontana High School student who now teaches classes for the program.

The program usually receives around 300 applications on a yearly basis, but with just 30 spots available, educators have to go through the painstaking process of selecting who is eligible to receive the three years of mentorship provided.

On top of classes, students also reside on Pomona College's campus for four weeks and are provided with free meals.

"We want to get them early so they know what classes to take, how to approach the admissions process," said Andres "Fluffy" Aguilar, the PAYS Program Director. "We provide SAT prep, completely free to the student."

Over the past two decades, PAYS has supported 600 students who all gained admission to esteemed institutions, including Ivy League schools and Stanford. Educators estimate that 80% of enrollees are first-generation college students.

Jessica Kincaide, a PAYS alum, will attend New York University to study in London.

"I grew up in the foster care system," she told KCAL News. "I know there's a lot of under-represented kids there and I just want to be able to go out of my way and help them in any way possible."

Meza, who is currently pursuing a PhD while working as a PAYS math instructor with a Masters in mathematics, emphasizes teamwork and complex problem-solving.

"Life is just more beautiful, more fulfilling, if you have people to share it with and if you have a community you can support but also rely on their support as well," said Meza.