Pomona College give high schoolers chance to take classes, live on campus as part of youth program Jeff Nguyen reports from Pomona College, where high schoolers are given a unique opportunity to get a taste of college life early as part of the PAYS program (Pomona College Academy for Youth Success), which allows them to take classes and live on campus for a month over summer. The program helps them get a head start on their higher education and provides a deep support system.