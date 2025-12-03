Watch CBS News
Shooting near 60 Freeway in Pomona under investigation

One person was wounded in a shooting near the 60 Freeway in Pomona on Wednesday night. 

Officers were called to the S. Reservoir Street onramp near the westbound lanes of the freeway at around 8:15 p.m. after learning of a shooting in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Though investigators are unsure exactly where the shots were fired, officers arrived and found the gunshot victim near the sound wall on the northern side of the ramp. 

The victim, who hasn't yet been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said. 

Investigators said that the incident is not being investigated as a car-to-car shooting.

There was no information provided on a suspect or a motive. 

