Police wearing riot gear move in on pro-Palestinian encampment on Cal State LA campus

Dozens of police clad in riot gear moved in on the pro-Palestinian protester encampment at California State University, Los Angeles on Monday, only to find it completely abandoned.

The abandoned encampment left behind by pro-Palestinian protesters on the Cal State LA campus o Monday, June 17. KCAL News

The officers, with California Highway Patrol and the CSU system, moved in at around 2 p.m. to the large area that had been erected by hundreds of protesters last week near the Student Services building on campus.

When they arrived, however, none of the protesters were anywhere to be seen, leaving behind the large encampment that was littered with deflated tents and debris from the days-long gathering.

Palestinian flags, large pieces of plywood with anti-police terminology and messages of support for those in Gaza could be seen surrounding the encampment as SkyCal flew overhead on Monday.

The wall of the building and the sidewalk surrounding the encampment were covered in graffiti that bore similar messages. A statue of renowned tennis icon and former CSULA student Billie Jean King was covered in pictures and items that has been placed around its base.

Several small vehicles that appeared to be compact wheel loaders could be seen heading through campus with large dumpsters in tow for dismantling efforts. Officers surrounded the area while cleanup was underway.

According to campus officials who called CHP to campus, a dispersal order was issued at 1:15 p.m. and several people voluntarily followed the order.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.