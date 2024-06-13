CSULA classes will be remote after protesters damage building

Classes will be held remote at Cal State Los Angeles on Thursday, June 13, after pro-Palestine protesters caused damage to the Student Services Building overnight.

An unknown number of people built a barricade around the building on Wednesday, which lead to some people going inside and several others chaining themselves outside the main entrance.

Pro-Palestinian protesters create barricade outside building at CSULA and spray paint windows. SkyCAL

SkyCAL flew over the scene Wednesday night and could see protesters rolling copying machines in front of the building's entrance. Protesters also took large furniture, office electronics and other equipment from the building.

The building's first-floor windows were also sprayed with pro-Palestinian graffiti.

Protesters spray paint and cause damage to a building on Cal State LA campus. SkyCAL

It was unclear how many people were involved in the protest. The group also put up barricades in the plaza outside the building entrance. There was no immediate sign of any escalating police presence.

The university sent out an alert to students and staff urging anyone in the building to shelter in place and lock doors, while others were told to avoid the area and leave campus.

RELATED: Demonstrators take over first floor of CSULA building

On social media, the protesters said university President Berenecea Johnson Eanes "continues to dance around and repress our divestment demands," referencing calls for the university to halt any funding or financial support of businesses tied to Israel.

"We've been waiting for a response to our demands for 18 days," according to the group. "There is no more time to spare while families are being massacred by U.S. Imperialism with each minute that passes."

Eanes' office is located in the Student Services Building, but it was unclear if she was in her office when the occupation began.