Watch CBS News
Local News

Police officer shoots allegedly armed assault suspect in Northridge

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Police shot an allegedly armed man accused of assault on Sunday night, leaving him hospitalized, authorities confirmed.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at around 7:35 p.m. in the 9300 block of Corbin Avenue, which is a busy shopping center filled with restaurants and stores.

When officers made contact with the suspect, he led them on a brief foot pursuit, police said. At one point during that pursuit, at least one officer opened fire, striking the man.

The man, who remains unidentified publicly, was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. A gun believed to be his was recovered at the scene, according to police.

A LAPD public information officer confirmed that there were no other injuries that occurred as a result of this incident.

No additional details, including potential charges for the man, were immediately made available.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.