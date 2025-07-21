Police officer shoots allegedly armed assault suspect in Northridge

Police shot an allegedly armed man accused of assault on Sunday night, leaving him hospitalized, authorities confirmed.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at around 7:35 p.m. in the 9300 block of Corbin Avenue, which is a busy shopping center filled with restaurants and stores.

When officers made contact with the suspect, he led them on a brief foot pursuit, police said. At one point during that pursuit, at least one officer opened fire, striking the man.

The man, who remains unidentified publicly, was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. A gun believed to be his was recovered at the scene, according to police.

A LAPD public information officer confirmed that there were no other injuries that occurred as a result of this incident.

No additional details, including potential charges for the man, were immediately made available.