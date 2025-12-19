Man injured during police shooting in downtown Los Angeles

A man was injured during a police shooting in downtown Los Angeles on Friday morning after officers pulled over a car that was allegedly stolen.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers pulled over a car around 3:30 a.m. near 8th Street and Gladys Avenue.

The driver was taken into custody without incident. Officers noticed the passenger was armed with a gun and shot him in the stomach, the LAPD said. The man was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or if the man fired shots at police. No officers were injured during the incident.