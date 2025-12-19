Watch CBS News
Local News

Man injured during police shooting in downtown Los Angeles

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A man was injured during a police shooting in downtown Los Angeles on Friday morning after officers pulled over a car that was allegedly stolen.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers pulled over a car around 3:30 a.m. near 8th Street and Gladys Avenue.

The driver was taken into custody without incident. Officers noticed the passenger was armed with a gun and shot him in the stomach, the LAPD said. The man was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or if the man fired shots at police. No officers were injured during the incident. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue