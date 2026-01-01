Watch CBS News
Police shoot and kill man in San Pedro confrontation

As Los Angeles Police Department Harbor Division officers responded to a domestic violence call on New Year's Eve in San Pedro, the suspect was shot and killed by officers after he allegedly fought with them.

Police were called to an apartment at Pacific Avenue and W. 37th Street around 9:40 p.m. for a domestic violence and restraining order violation.  As officers confronted the suspect, he fought with them, and that is when he was shot, police said.

Two officers were injured, and the suspect was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The injured officers were also treated at the hospital. 

san-pedro-domestic-violence.jpg
LAPD Harbor Division officers respond to a domestic violence and restraining order violation call in San Pedro on Wednesday night, New Year's Eve. Citizen

