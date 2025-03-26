Watch CBS News
Police shoot and kill armed robbery suspect in Walnut Park

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Police shot and killed an armed robbery suspect in Walnut Park on Wednesday afternoon. 

They were called to Walnut Street and Seville Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. after learning of a robbery that had happened on the street, according to the South Gate Police Department. 

At some point they came in contact with the suspect and during their interaction shots were fired by SGPD officers. 

The suspect was struck by gunfire and died at the scene. He has not yet been identified. 

No other injuries were reported in the incident. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives will be assisting with the investigation. 

SkyCal flew over the scene of the shooting, which appeared to happen in a parking lot near an apartment building. Several evidence markers could be seen on the ground near a green minivan with doors ajar and at least five bullet holes in the windshield.

What looked to be a black handgun could also be seen on the ground next to the van. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

