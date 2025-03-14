Watch CBS News
Police shoot allegedly armed suspect in South Los Angeles

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police shot an allegedly armed suspect in South Los Angeles on Friday evening. 

Circumstances surrounding what led up to the shooting remain unclear, but it happened at the intersection of Imperial Highway and S. Spring Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers say that there was an armed man in the area and at some point an "officer needs help" call was issued. 

The suspect was struck by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. He has not been identified. 

It has not been revealed if the suspect opened on police. No other injuries were reported. 

SkyCal flew over the scene of the shooting, where several LAPD patrol cars were surrounded by yellow tape. Evidence markers littered the street around the cars. 

