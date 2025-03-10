Police shoot alleged domestic violence suspect following pursuit through San Bernardino County

Police opened fire on an alleged domestic violence suspect at the end of a lengthy pursuit through San Bernardino County on Monday.

It began at around 11:30 a.m. in Fontana, when Chino Police Department officers say they were looking for the man who was involved in a domestic assault over the weekend.

When they attempted to pull him over, he instead continued to drive. Police say that he rammed multiple patrol cars before taking off, beginning the pursuit.

It continued until the Kadota Avenue near Mission Boulevard in Montclair, where officers successfully cornered the suspect. Neighbors say that police rammed the suspect's car multiple times to finally bring it to a stop.

Crisis negotiators were called to the scene, including members of Chino PD's SWAT team.

The standoff continued for about an hour, at which point the suspect got out of the car and shots were fired. At least one officer opened fire, the department said. They have not yet said if the man was armed when the shooting occurred.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident, Fontana Police Department officers are handling the investigation into the assault with a deadly weapon involving the suspect's ramming of patrol cars and Chino police have launched an investigation with their internal affairs divison.