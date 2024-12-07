Police seeking help finding hit-and-run driver that killed pedestrian in Canoga Park

Police are seeking help from the public in finding the hit-and-run driver that struck and killed a pedestrian in Canoga Park on Friday.

it happened at around 5:15 p.m. near De Soto Avenue and Gresham Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say that the victim, a man in his 40s, was walking westbound across De Soto Avenue when he was hit by a gray or silver car that was driving southbound.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner identified the victim as 41-year-old Canoga Park man Markus Caldwell.

Instead of stopping to help the man, the driver continued driving away from the scene, police said.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Anyone who may know more is urged to contact LAPD at (818) 644-8022.