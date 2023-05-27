Police seeking additional victims of serial sex assault suspect with "long history" of abuse, stalking

Police are searching for additional victims of a man who was arrested back in April for a "long history" of alleged sexual assault.

Terrance Hawkins, 41. Los Angeles Police Department

Terrance Hawkins, 41, was arrested in downtown Los Angeles on April 26 and is being held on a no-bail warrant for multiple counts of forcible rape, stalking and intimate partner violence.

"Hawkins has a long history of briefly dating women, abusing them, and filming them during sexual intercourse," said a statement from Los Angeles Police Department.

As a result, detectives are seeking potential additional victims that have remained unidentified this far into the investigation.

Anyone with additional information on Hawkins was asked to contact investigators at (213) 709-9017.