Police seeking additional victims of serial sex assault suspect with "long history" of abuse, stalking
Police are searching for additional victims of a man who was arrested back in April for a "long history" of alleged sexual assault.
Terrance Hawkins, 41, was arrested in downtown Los Angeles on April 26 and is being held on a no-bail warrant for multiple counts of forcible rape, stalking and intimate partner violence.
"Hawkins has a long history of briefly dating women, abusing them, and filming them during sexual intercourse," said a statement from Los Angeles Police Department.
As a result, detectives are seeking potential additional victims that have remained unidentified this far into the investigation.
Anyone with additional information on Hawkins was asked to contact investigators at (213) 709-9017.
