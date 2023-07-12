Police seek help identifying pair of suspects who robbed 80-year-old woman outside Culver City bank

Police are hoping to identify a pair of suspects who allegedly assaulted an 80-year-old woman before robbing her outside of a Culver City bank on Monday.

According to Culver City Police Department, the attack happened at around 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of First Citizens Bank, which is located in the 10700 block of Jefferson Boulevard.

Investigators learned that the victim was approached by a female suspect, who was attempting to distract her as she entered her vehicle.

While the distraction was ongoing, a male suspect struck her in the face multiple times before taking her purse. Police say that the suspects made off with the woman's orange Michael Kors purse, a Motorola cellphone, multiple credit cards, $600 in cash, her driver's license and two pairs of prescription glasses that she uses for reading and driving.

The suspects then fled in what police called a newer-model gray SUV.

The victim was treated for injuries by Culver City Fire Department paramedics at the scene.

Detectives describe the female suspect as having curly, dark brown hair. The male suspect is said to be clean shaven with curly, dark brown hair.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact investigators at (310) 253-6316.