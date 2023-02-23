Police searching for suspects caught on camera during violent carjacking at Garden Grove gas station

Police are searching for a trio of suspects who were caught on camera during a violent carjacking at a Garden Grove gas station on Wednesday.

The incident is said to have occurred at around 5 a.m., when Garden Grove Police Department officers were sent to the 76 Gas station located in the 12500 block of Knott Street, according to a statement.

Upon arrival, they learned that a man was getting gas when he was approached by one of the suspects. As that suspect distracted the man, a second suspect entered the vehicle while the third suspect climbed onto the hood.

"Suspect #1 then began punching victim several times," the statement said. "As the victim attempts to fight off suspect #1, suspect #3 comes around the vehicle and also begins assaulting the vehicle."

All three suspects then entered the car and fled from the area.

Now, officers are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspects, who have been described as:

Suspect #1: Black male in his 20s, standing about 5'8" tall. He was last seen wearing a white puffy jacket and red pants,

Suspect #2: Black male in his 20s, standing about 5'6" tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white design and light-colored pants,

Suspect #3: Black male in his 20s, standing about 5'6" tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and light-colored pants.

It was unclear if the victim suffered any serious injuries during the incident.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (714) 741-5837.