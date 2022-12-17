Watch CBS News
Police searching for suspect who stabbed man in Winnetka

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed another man in Winnetka early Friday morning. 

According to a report from Los Angeles Police Department, the stabbing occurred at around 8:40 a.m. in the 20800 block of Sherman Way. 

Officers were dispatched to the scene after learning of the attack, where they learned that the victim was attacked by a man in his 30s. 

The victim's condition was not immediately known. 

They believe he used a hunting knife. 

The suspect fled from the scene before officers arrived. 

December 16, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

