Police searching for suspect who stabbed man in Winnetka

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed another man in Winnetka early Friday morning.

According to a report from Los Angeles Police Department, the stabbing occurred at around 8:40 a.m. in the 20800 block of Sherman Way.

Officers were dispatched to the scene after learning of the attack, where they learned that the victim was attacked by a man in his 30s.

The victim's condition was not immediately known.

They believe he used a hunting knife.

The suspect fled from the scene before officers arrived.