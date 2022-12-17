Police searching for suspect who stabbed man in Winnetka
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed another man in Winnetka early Friday morning.
According to a report from Los Angeles Police Department, the stabbing occurred at around 8:40 a.m. in the 20800 block of Sherman Way.
Officers were dispatched to the scene after learning of the attack, where they learned that the victim was attacked by a man in his 30s.
The victim's condition was not immediately known.
They believe he used a hunting knife.
The suspect fled from the scene before officers arrived.
