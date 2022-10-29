Police searching for suspect who fatally shot man in Long Beach alley

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Long Beach on Thursday.

The incident is said to have occurred at around noon in the 800 block of East Seventh Street, where police were called to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.

"Detectives determined that an unknown male suspect approached the victim as he was in the alley ... and fired multiple gunshots toward the victim, which ultimately resulted in his death," police said in a statement. "The suspect then fled the scene prior to officers' arrival."

The victim, Curtis Ray Yarbrough, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide any suspect information.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Long Beach Police Department homicide detectives at 562-570-7244