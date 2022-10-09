Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed man in Griffith Park

Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Griffith Park Saturday afternoon.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, a man in his 40s was struck by a Lexus at around 3:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fern Dell Drive. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are now searching for the woman behind the wheel of the Lexus at the time of the collision.

She is said to be White, in her 40s, with short hair.

There was no additional information immediately available.