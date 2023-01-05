Police seeking help identifying trio of robbery suspects in La Verne

Authorities are seeking public help in identifying a group of suspects that robbed a CVS Pharmacy in La Verne back in November.

According to a press release from La Verne Police Department, a trio of suspects targeted the convenience store located on Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 21.

On November 21, 2022, the above pictured suspects entered the CVS located at 1479 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, took multiple items from the shelves, placed them into reusable bags and exited the store without paying. After exiting the store, they entered a white (1/4) pic.twitter.com/NY7EeCuMwS — La Verne Police Dept (@LaVernePD) January 5, 2023

The suspects, all females, stole multiple items from store shelves and placed them in bags before leaving without paying. They then fled in a white four-door sedan, according to police.

Officers have described the suspects, all of whom they believe to be around 25-years-old, as:

5'8" woman weighing around 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange hooded-sweatshirt with multicolored graphics, light-colored pants and black tennis shoes with a multicolored trim. She was also wearing an orange bandana that had black dots.

5'5" woman weighing around 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing matching white and brown pants and a hooded-sweatshirt that had graphics on it. She had a white bandana and multicolored shoes similar to Crocs.

5'8" woman weighing around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, jeans and light-colored shoes similar to Crocs.

Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at (909) 596-1913 or by email at jgonzalez@lvpd.org.