Police searching for four suspects who attempted to rob 7-Eleven in Westchester

Authorities searching for four suspects who attempted to rob Westchester 7-Eleven

Authorities searching for four suspects who attempted to rob Ladera Heights 7-Eleven

Authorities searching for four suspects who attempted to rob Ladera Heights 7-Eleven

Police are searching for four suspects who attempted to rob a Westchester 7-Eleven early Friday morning.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the suspects, all men, targeted the store on 5500 W. Centinela at around 2 a.m., when the store's security guard intervened.

He fired at the suspects, causing them to run from the store.

The security guard, who spoke with CBS off camera, said that he was sitting inside of his car when he saw the suspects attack the store clerk, beating him while he was on the floor.

He said he fired at least two rounds, but doesn't believe he hit any of the suspects.

It was not immediately clear what, if anything was stolen, though the security guard said that they grabbed e-cigarettes on their way out of the store.

Officers have yet to detain any of the suspects.