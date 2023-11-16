Police searching for follow-home robber already arrested five times for similar crimes

Los Angeles police are yet again searching for a robbery suspect who has already been arrested for similar crimes five times in the last year and a half.

Dashawn Dow, 20. Los Angeles Police Department

Dashawn Dow, 20, has been identified in a series of violent follow-home robberies that have happened in Los Angeles County in recent weeks.

On October 2 at around 1:30 p.m., video surveillance shows a grey Maserati as it follows two victims into a parking structure outside of their apartment complex in North Hollywood. As they get out of their car, they are suddenly approached by two armed suspects who demanded their property, a statement from Los Angeles Police Department says.

"Fearing for their lives, the victims complied with the suspects' demands," the statement noted. "The suspects then fled with the victims' money and jewelry."

In a similar incident days later, on October 10, police say that two victims were confronted by two suspects in the parking lot of their North Hollywood apartment complex just after midnight. In this instance, one of the suspects attempted to forcibly remove one of the victim's watches from their wrist, but when they resisted, the other suspect held a gun against his chest. This forced him to handover the watch and the suspects fled in a waiting car.

"Detectives believe that Dow was involved in both incidents and that he used a firearm in the commission of the crimes," police said.

Dow has been arrested five separate times for robbery in the last 18 months, but has been released each time after posting bond.

He has also been identified in two different follow-home robberies that happened in downtown Los Angeles, and police have noted that he is a person of interest in other criminal investigations.

Police warn that Dow should be considered armed and dangerous and if seen, they should either call 911 or contact investigators at (213) 486-5910.