Police searching for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run in Palms

Police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Palms in late-February.

According to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred at around 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 26, near Venice Boulevard and Robertson Boulevard.

"A compact SUV, possibly blue in color, was traveling westbound on Venice when it struck a pedestrian lying on the roadway outside a marked crosswalk at Robertson Boulevard," the statement said.

The driver struck a man in his 30s, who has yet to be identified. He died after he was taken to a nearby hospital.

As it standings, a $50,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the identification of the driver involved in the collision, due to the City of Los Angeles' Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact authorities at (213) 473-0234.