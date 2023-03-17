Watch CBS News
Police searching for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run in Palms

By KCAL-News Staff

Police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Palms in late-February.

According to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred at around 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 26, near Venice Boulevard and Robertson Boulevard. 

"A compact SUV, possibly blue in color, was traveling westbound on Venice when it struck a pedestrian lying on the roadway outside a marked crosswalk at Robertson Boulevard," the statement said. 

The driver struck a man in his 30s, who has yet to be identified. He died after he was taken to a nearby hospital. 

As it standings, a $50,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the identification of the driver involved in the collision, due to the City of Los Angeles' Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. 

Anyone who has information is asked to contact authorities at (213) 473-0234.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 6:14 PM

