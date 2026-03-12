Police searching for convicted murderer who escaped Orange County probation program

Police are searching for a convicted murderer who disappeared while attending classes at an Orange County community college.

The Orange County Probation Department said Jose Angel Aguilar was participating in a program that allowed him to take courses at Santiago Canyon College. Officers said he cut off his GPS ankle bracelet and walked away from the campus. He was convicted when he was 17 years old for killing a romantic rival in Anaheim. He has been serving time in a juvenile facility since 2021.

Authorities said a juvenile court granted Aguilar release to attend classes. A woman said she had a psychology class with Aguilar.

"I never saw any security with him," said a classmate, who wished to stay anonymous. "They say you never know when a murderer is sitting next to you. It's bizarre to know it's real."

Orange County supervisor Don Wagner lives about 1.5 miles away from the campus.

"My question is, why did the court give him, a murderer, this sort of opportunity?" he said. "How does that happen? Because what I do know is that the probation department had asked the court to rescind this order that allowed him to attend these classes because he was a flight risk, and apparently, they didn't act upon that.

It's been about a week since Aguilar's classmate has seen the now 22-year-old. She thinks that officials should have informed Aguilar's peers about his past.

"They should make it obvious, have security with him. This is a criminal," she said. "Of course, you have the privilege to study. He was a 17-year-old. His brain was not fully developed. People could change, and I hope he does."

Santiago Canyon College staff said they are reviewing the court-approved program Aguilar was enrolled in.

"The college is reviewing coordination and notification procedures related to the program and will continue working with appropriate partners to support campus safety," the college said in a statement.

Aguilar has prominent facial tattoos, with "Cambridge" written over his right eye and "Rasskals" on the right side of his face.

OC Probation urged anyone with information on Aguilar's whereabouts to contact custody intake at 1(714) 935-7636 or the probation violator hotline at 1(888) 296-3389.