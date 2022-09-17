Police searching for 3 burglary, pursuit suspects in Elysian Valley

Pursuit ends in crash, search for suspects who fled on foot underway in Elysian Valley

Police in Elysian Valley are searching for three burglary suspects after the thieves crashed into a wall.

The pursuit initially began at around 9:30 p.m. when Burbank Police Department officers spotted the suspects leaving a home. It was handed off to the California Highway Patrol officers at some point.

Officers continued to chase through Glendale, Glassell Park and Elysian Park until a little before 9:45 p.m. when the suspect driving the vehicle crashed into a wall surrounding a home near Gail Street and Blake Avenue.

All of the occupants of the car ran away from the crash site.

Police set up a large perimeter as officers searched the area for the suspects.