Police searching for 3 burglary, pursuit suspects in Elysian Valley

Police in Elysian Valley are searching for three burglary suspects after the thieves crashed into a wall.

The pursuit initially began at around 9:30 p.m. when Burbank Police Department officers spotted the suspects leaving a home. It was handed off to the California Highway Patrol officers at some point. 

Officers continued to chase through Glendale, Glassell Park and Elysian Park until a little before 9:45 p.m. when the suspect driving the vehicle crashed into a wall surrounding a home near Gail Street and Blake Avenue.

All of the occupants of the car ran away from the crash site.

Police set up a large perimeter as officers searched the area for the suspects. 

