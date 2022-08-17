Police searching for 23-year-old Jai Rmanii Hicks missing from Altadena since July 16

Authorities are searching for a 23-year-old woman who was last seen in Altadena on July 16.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Jai Rmanii Hicks was last seen near the 200 block of West Woodbury Road by the 210 Freeway.

She is described as a Black woman who is 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. She has red shoulder-length dreadlocks, brown eyes and tattoos of an ankh on her back, a tribal symbol on her torso and an image of a girl on her right thigh.

Hicks was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants and was carrying a brown backpack.

Anyone with information on Hicks' whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.