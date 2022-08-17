Watch CBS News
Police searching for 23-year-old Jai Rmanii Hicks missing from Altadena since July 16

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Authorities are searching for a 23-year-old woman who was last seen in Altadena on July 16.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Jai Rmanii Hicks was last seen near the 200 block of West Woodbury Road by the 210 Freeway.

Jai Rmanii Hicks missing

She is described as a Black woman who is 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. She has red shoulder-length dreadlocks, brown eyes and tattoos of an ankh on her back, a tribal symbol on her torso and an image of a girl on her right thigh. 

Hicks was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants and was carrying a brown backpack.

Anyone with information on Hicks' whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 4:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

