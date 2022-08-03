Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for wanted suspect in Azusa, SWAT team called

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police search for wanted suspect in Azusa, SWAT team called
Police search for wanted suspect in Azusa, SWAT team called 00:47

Police were looking for a suspect Tuesday and a SWAT team was called in to help, according to the Azusa Police Department.

It started around 4:41 p.m. in the 300 block of North Cerritos Avenue in Azusa. Officers were looking for a wanted subject. The Azusa police SWAT team was deployed to help. 

The initial cause of the search was not released. 

Residents in the area were asked to stay inside and call 9-1-1 if they see anything suspicious. Police urged everyone else to avoid the area if possible.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 6:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.