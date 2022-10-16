Watch CBS News
Inland Empire

Police search for suspects in 2 robberies caught on tape in Riverside

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Riverside authorities seeking people involved in separate robberies
Riverside authorities seeking people involved in separate robberies 00:43

Police Sunday continued to look for suspected thieves connected to two unrelated robberies in Riverside that were caught on tape.

The first incident unfolded on October 1st at a Smart and Final store where an employee attempted to stop the suspects from taking the merchandise. She even tried to block the exit, but was pushed aside. 

The second incident unfolded on October 10th at a Nordstrom Rack where purses to taken after the suspects cut off the security tags and then used their scissors as weapons. 

Anyone with further information about the two incidents was asked to contact the Riverside Police Department. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 8:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.