Police search for suspects in 2 robberies caught on tape in Riverside

Police Sunday continued to look for suspected thieves connected to two unrelated robberies in Riverside that were caught on tape.

The first incident unfolded on October 1st at a Smart and Final store where an employee attempted to stop the suspects from taking the merchandise. She even tried to block the exit, but was pushed aside.

The second incident unfolded on October 10th at a Nordstrom Rack where purses to taken after the suspects cut off the security tags and then used their scissors as weapons.

Anyone with further information about the two incidents was asked to contact the Riverside Police Department.