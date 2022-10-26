Police search for sexual assault suspect after attack in Echo Park

Police have released video and images of a man suspected of following a woman home and sexually assaulting her at her apartment in Echo Park, and are asking Wednesday for information about the attack.

The woman was returning home to her apartment after walking her dog earlier this month when she was approached by a man who made a comment about her pet, police said.

According to media reports, the suspect pushed the woman's door open as she was trying to enter.

"The suspect pushed victim to the ground and got on top of her and simultaneously groped her genital area," police said in a statement.

The alleged incident happened on Oct. 9.

Investigators said the suspect slapped the woman in the face twice and tried covering her mouth to prevent her from screaming, but the woman was able to get the suspect off her by kicking him.

Police say the suspect was seen leaving the apartment complex and heading toward Glendale Boulevard and Montana Street.

He is seen on video footage wearing a light grey baseball cap. He is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall with dark hair, brown eyes and a mustache. Police say he is between 180 and 200 pounds and was wearing a dark grey sweater, blue jeans, and dark-colored sneakers.