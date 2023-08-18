Police search for man who stole a wallet from an unconscious, elderly woman
Police are searching for a suspect who stole the wallet from an 86-year-old woman's purse as she lay unconscious after suffering a beating from another suspect, all captured by MTA bus surveillance footage.
On Aug. 8, around 2:40 p.m., surveillance video from the bus shows the woman lying on the sidewalk in the area of 24th Street and Vermont Avenue, as a man casually walks off the bus, reaches into her purse and walks off with her wallet.
A different suspect was taken into custody by Los Angeles Police Department officers for beating the woman, leaving her unconscious and incapacitated.
The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition and does not recall anything about the incident due to a head injury.
Footage from MTA bus No. 1957, Line 204 shows multiple people witnessed the crime.
The man police are searching for who stole the wallet was wearing a gray beanie with a "NY" jacket on, has a mustache or goatee, and is between 40 to 50 years old.
Anyone with information can call (213) 359-3707
for more features.