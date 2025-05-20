Watch CBS News
Local News

Police say passer-by struck and killed by car involved in nearby collision in Riverside

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Police say that a passer-by was killed when they were hit by a car involved in a collision just feet away from them on a Riverside road on Monday. 

It happened at around 3 a.m. on E. Ontario Avenue near Consul Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. They say that two cars collided, which caused one of the two to veer into the pedestrian who was walking in the area. 

The man, who hasn't yet been identified, was declared dead at the scene by Riverside County Fire Department paramedics, police said. 

Both of the drivers were hospitalized after suffering minor injuries in the collision. 

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and are asking anyone who knows more to contact them at (951) 324-7210.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.