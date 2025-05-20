Police say passer-by struck and killed by car involved in nearby collision in Riverside

Police say that a passer-by was killed when they were hit by a car involved in a collision just feet away from them on a Riverside road on Monday.

It happened at around 3 a.m. on E. Ontario Avenue near Consul Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. They say that two cars collided, which caused one of the two to veer into the pedestrian who was walking in the area.

The man, who hasn't yet been identified, was declared dead at the scene by Riverside County Fire Department paramedics, police said.

Both of the drivers were hospitalized after suffering minor injuries in the collision.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and are asking anyone who knows more to contact them at (951) 324-7210.