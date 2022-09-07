Police: Robbery suspect with replica gun went for lottery scratchers when he couldn't get into cash register

A Pomona man already mired in another criminal case is back in custody on suspicion of trying to rob a convenience store with a replica gun.

Rialto police took 39-year-old Martin Munoz into custody after identifying him as the suspect in an Aug. 20 holdup at a store in the 200 block of East Foothill Boulevard, officials said Tuesday.

Police say Munoz walked into the store as if he planned to make a purchase, then pulled a silver handgun from his waistband when he got to the counter. But he didn't get away with cash – police say Munoz didn't realize that the register couldn't be opened without a purchase being made.

Posted by Rialto Police Department on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Munoz apparently decided to salvage the robbery by grabbing $136 in lottery scratchers from a display case, police said, then left in a silver vehicle waiting for him behind the store.

Detectives worked investigative leads to identify Munoz as the robbery suspect, police said. When they found him a few days later, he was taken into custody without incident and was found to be in possession of the replica firearm used in the robbery, according to police.

Munoz is being held on $200,000 bail. A court date has not yet been set in the Rialto robbery, but he is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Oct. 20 in connection with another robbery and possession case.