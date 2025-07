Los Angeles Police Department officers are responding to a call of a man with an alleged gun inside a Koreatown laundromat.

Police said they were called at 5:40 a.m. to the Koreatown laundry business on W. 3rd Street and S. Catalina Avenue. The caller reported a man with a gun.

Around 7:10 a.m., aerial footage showed police officers, with guns drawn, outside the strip mall business.

The situation is ongoing.

LAPD officers respond to a call of a man with a gun inside a K-Town business. KCAL News