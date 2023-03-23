Police release jarring footage of armed robbery in Koreatown

Police have released jarring security footage of an armed robbery that occurred in the Koreatown area last week, where an armed suspect can be seen holding a couple at gunpoint.

According to police, it was one of two robberies that occurred in the same area back on March 15 at around 10 p.m.

Footage shows a couple walking out of a building in the 4400 block of Beverly Boulevard at around 9:55 p.m., when a suspect armed with what appears to be a handgun runs up behind them from around the corner.

The suspect can be seen taking the victim's belongings before walking away from the scene of the incident.

A second incident, which is not depicted, is said to have happened nearly an hour later in the 800 block of Third Avenue, where similar circumstances occurred.

None of the victims were injured in either robbery.

Witnesses described the suspect as a man in his 30s, who stands around 6-feet tall, weighing 180 to 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, with black pants, dark-colored gloves and black high-top shoes.

The video can be watched at the Los Angeles Police Department's YouTube Channel.

Anyone with any additional information was asked to contact detectives at (213) 382-9460.