Police pursuit ends in violent San Pedro multi-car collision

By
Julie Sharp
KCAL News

A Los Angeles Police Department pursuit ended in San Pedro with a multi-vehicle crash and two of six people involved were taken to hospitals.

Four people were treated at the scene, and released, according to the LAPD.

The collision happened at Pacific Avenue and 19th Street on Friday afternoon. 

As SkyCal flew over, at least three vehicles were damaged, and strewn around the intersection. An SUV had crashed on top of a parked car and appeared to be nearly teetering on its side.

Police said the pursuit of a man armed with a gun began at 12:38 p.m. Circumstances involving the collision and suspect vehicle are not known yet. 

This is a developing story. 

Several vehicles were involved in a collision at the end of a police pursuit in San Pedro. KCAL News
