Police were tracking a motorcycle driver wanted for a traffic violation in Glendale

The Glendale Police Department was tracking a motorcycle driver wanted for a traffic collision on Wednesday afternoon.

SkyCal flew over the driver who was seen driving on the wrong side of the road and swerving through lanes. The driver ignored traffic signals and traveled through intersections at high rates of speed.

Police began tracking the driver shortly before 12:30 p.m. There were no police units with lights behind the motorcycle.

Around 1:05 p.m., the driver went into a large apartment building near downtown LA. It is unclear if police were able to track them down.