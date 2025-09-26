Watch CBS News
Stolen Lexus crashes during police pursuit near downtown LA

Matthew Rodriguez
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
A stolen Lexus crashed into an innocent driver during a police pursuit near downtown Los Angeles on Friday night. 

The Los Angeles Police Department started chasing the stolen car at around 6 p.m. near the 10 Freeway, close to Exposition Park. The suspect crashed into another vehicle on the 10 Freeway before returning to surface streets in the Pico-Union area. 

The driver veered onto the wrong side of the road before crashing into a black Infinity SUV near the intersection of the West Pico Boulevard and South Burlington Avenue. 

The suspect ditched the car and tried to run away from police, but was quickly apprehended.

Authorities requested an ambulance for the innocent driver. 

