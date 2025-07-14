Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies arrest alleged carjacking suspect after pursuit

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrested a suspect allegedly wanted for carjacking after a pursuit in Compton Monday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in East LA began pursuing the vehicle after running a license plate that came back to an alleged carjacking suspect. The driver took off and deputies initiated a pursuit.

East LA sheriffs canceled the pursuit, and the California Highway Patrol picked it up and were joined by deputies from the Compton station.

Three suspects abandoned the vehicle in a residential area. SkyCal flew over the scene where one man could be seen allegedly breaking into a home on 138th Street. The man ran through several backyards, climbing over multiple fences before running under a tent in a driveway.

The man was taken into custody around 11:49 a.m. It is unclear whether the two other suspects were also detained.