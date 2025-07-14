Watch CBS News
Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies arrest alleged carjacking suspect after pursuit

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrested a suspect allegedly wanted for carjacking after a pursuit in Compton Monday morning. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in East LA began pursuing the vehicle after running a license plate that came back to an alleged carjacking suspect. The driver took off and deputies initiated a pursuit.

East LA sheriffs canceled the pursuit, and the California Highway Patrol picked it up and were joined by deputies from the Compton station.

Three suspects abandoned the vehicle in a residential area. SkyCal flew over the scene where one man could be seen allegedly breaking into a home on 138th Street. The man ran through several backyards, climbing over multiple fences before running under a tent in a driveway. 

The man was taken into custody around 11:49 a.m. It is unclear whether the two other suspects were also detained. 

