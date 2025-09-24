Police pursue big-rig driver through Orange County, Inland Empire

Police officers were in pursuit of a driver behind the wheel of a big-rig truck in the Inland Empire and Orange County on Wednesday.

The Fontana Police Department confirmed the pursuit started at 9:39 a.m. The driver was wanted for allegedly using "cold plates," which means the license plates attached to the vehicle were deemed to be fake or from another vehicle.

A man was in the passenger seat. According to Fontana PD, the man at one point called his daughter to tell her that the driver won't let him out of the vehicle. The driver then took the phone.

The relationship between the driver and the victim is not clear.

As of 10:19 a.m., the driver was in Brea in the southbound lanes of the 57 Freeway.

By 10:21 a.m., the driver exited the freeway onto the Fullerton side streets. The driver was driving along North State College Boulevard by 10:24 a.m.

The driver was in Anaheim by 10:30 a.m. and entered the westbound lanes of the 91 Freeway, with several police squad cars still in pursuit.

At one point in Anaheim, the driver came to a stop, threw what appeared to be a water bottle outside of the truck, and continued driving.

At 10:58 a.m. in Buena Park, the passenger reached out of the vehicle and appeared to grab onto a nearby vehicle. Immediately after, an armored SWAT vehicle rammed into the side of the big rig.

An armored SWAT vehicle rammed into the side of a big rig being driven by a kidnapping suspect on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.

The big rig appeared to sustain some damage to its driver's side, but the driver continued on the streets of Buena Park.

At 11:04 a.m., the driver stopped the vehicle in the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Franklin Street in Buena Park. Soon after, he surrendered to officers, with the male passenger safely giving himself up to police.